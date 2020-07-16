Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 series was launched in India last month. Since then, the laptops have gone on flash sale with limited stock several times. Now, the duo is available 24×7 on Amazon.in and Mi.com. For reference, the laptops are powered by 10th gen Intel Core processors.

The Mi Notebook 14 is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model and Rs. 44,999 for the 512GB storage model. The latter is also available with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and costs Rs 47,999. It comes in a  single silver color option.

Mi Notebook 14 specifications

Display14-inch (1920 x 1080) FHD anti-glare
Processor10th gen Intel Core i5
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce MX250
RAM8GB DDR4
Storage256GB SSD
512GB SSD
OSWindows 10 Home
CameraMi Webcam HD (Bundled)
AudioStereo speakers with DTS Audio Processing
I/O1 x USB Type-C, USB 3.1 x 2
HDMI 1.4b, charging port,
1 x USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack

On the other hand, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 54,999 for the model with 10th generation Core i5 processor with a regular SSD. It costs Rs 59,999 for the other model with a 10th generation Core i7 processor with a faster NVMe SSD. It comes in a single grey color option.

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specs

Display14-inch
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
16:9 aspect ratio
91 % screen-to-body ratio
178° wide-viewing angle
ProcessorIntel Core i5-10210U
Intel Core i7-10510U
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce MX350
RAM8GB DDR4
Storage512GB SSD
Battery46Wh
65W Power Adapter
Ports1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1
2x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
1x USB 2.0
1x HDMI
1x Combo Audio Jack
1x Charging Port
SoftwareWindows 10 Home

Here’s what is different between the two models.

