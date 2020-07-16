Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 series was launched in India last month. Since then, the laptops have gone on flash sale with limited stock several times. Now, the duo is available 24×7 on Amazon.in and Mi.com. For reference, the laptops are powered by 10th gen Intel Core processors.

The Mi Notebook 14 is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model and Rs. 44,999 for the 512GB storage model. The latter is also available with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and costs Rs 47,999. It comes in a single silver color option.

Mi Notebook 14 specifications

Display 14-inch (1920 x 1080) FHD anti-glare Processor 10th gen Intel Core i5 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce MX250 RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD

512GB SSD OS Windows 10 Home Camera Mi Webcam HD (Bundled) Audio Stereo speakers with DTS Audio Processing I/O 1 x USB Type-C, USB 3.1 x 2

HDMI 1.4b, charging port,

1 x USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack

On the other hand, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 54,999 for the model with 10th generation Core i5 processor with a regular SSD. It costs Rs 59,999 for the other model with a 10th generation Core i7 processor with a faster NVMe SSD. It comes in a single grey color option.

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specs

Display 14-inch

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

16:9 aspect ratio

91 % screen-to-body ratio

178° wide-viewing angle Processor Intel Core i5-10210U

Intel Core i7-10510U Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX350 RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Battery 46Wh

65W Power Adapter Ports 1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1

2x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x USB 2.0

1x HDMI

1x Combo Audio Jack

1x Charging Port Software Windows 10 Home

Here’s what is different between the two models.