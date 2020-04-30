Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Note 10 Lite, a new mid-ranger that brings a curved AMOLED display, 64MP camera, and 30W fast charging for less than what you’d spend on an iPhone SE. Or as I should put it correctly, it is just another value-centric Xiaomi phone.
The Mi Note 10 Lite is ‘Lite’ just in name, as it packs the fairly powerful Snapdragon 730G chip paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Notably, it offers a huge 5,260 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.
The phone’s quad rear camera setup is also quite impressive. You get a 64MP main camera, alongside an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. Xiaomi has used Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, and both sides have a curved glass finish for a premium look.
Here’s a quick look at its specifications:
|Display
|6.47-inch FHD+
600 nits brightness
398PPI pixel density
HDR10 support
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Rear Camera
|64MP (f/1.89) primary Sony IMX686
8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide
5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
2MP (f/2.4) macro
4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
Slo-mo (1080p at 120FPS, 720P at 960FPS)
|Front Camera
|16MP (f/2.48)
1080p at 30FPS
|Battery
|5260mAh with 30W fast charging
|Dimensions
|157.8×74.2×9.67 mm
|Weight
|204 grams
Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10 Lite starts at €349 and goes up to €399, which is still less than the €489 you would pay for the iPhone SE’s 64GB variant in Europe. It comes in Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White colors, and will go on sale in May globally.