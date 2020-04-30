Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Note 10 Lite, a new mid-ranger that brings a curved AMOLED display, 64MP camera, and 30W fast charging for less than what you’d spend on an iPhone SE. Or as I should put it correctly, it is just another value-centric Xiaomi phone.

The Mi Note 10 Lite is ‘Lite’ just in name, as it packs the fairly powerful Snapdragon 730G chip paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Notably, it offers a huge 5,260 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The phone’s quad rear camera setup is also quite impressive. You get a 64MP main camera, alongside an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. Xiaomi has used Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, and both sides have a curved glass finish for a premium look.

Here’s a quick look at its specifications:

Display 6.47-inch FHD+

600 nits brightness

398PPI pixel density

HDR10 support

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Rear Camera 64MP (f/1.89) primary Sony IMX686

8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide

5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

2MP (f/2.4) macro

4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS

Slo-mo (1080p at 120FPS, 720P at 960FPS) Front Camera 16MP (f/2.48)

1080p at 30FPS Battery 5260mAh with 30W fast charging Dimensions 157.8×74.2×9.67 mm Weight 204 grams

Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10 Lite starts at €349 and goes up to €399, which is still less than the €489 you would pay for the iPhone SE’s 64GB variant in Europe. It comes in Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White colors, and will go on sale in May globally.