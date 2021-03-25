Remember the smartphone that pushed the limits of a smartphone screen to the edges? It minimized bezels as much as it could, which led to the era of bezel-less smartphones. The device we are talking about is the Mi Mix. And, it is getting another smartphone in the lineup. Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Mix series is coming back with a launch set for March 29.

Xiaomi has also announced that it will be announcing Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro on March 29 itself. Further, it is tipped to launch the Mi Notebook Pro laptop. Coming back to the Mi Mix, it could be a foldable smartphone this time around. For reference, this is just a speculation as the company hasn’t reveal anything about the upcoming device.

The new Mi Mix smartphone could be a Huawei Mate Xs-like outward folding phone, and it might be called the Mi Mix 4 Pro Max. As per a past report from analyst Ross Young, China Star is the display supplier, not SDC. Plus, the latter will provide an “in-folding display later in the year, which will be a little larger.”

The Mi Mix 4 Pro Max could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is said to sport a 108MP primary camera sensor, which could be accompanied by two more camera sensors that are unknown. Further, it could run MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. As for the display, it might have a 7-inch screen with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate. We are likely to see more details emerge as teasers as we head towards the launch.

It has been earlier reported that Xiaomi is building three types of foldable devices. It is expected to announce an out-folding phone, an in-folding device as well as a clamshell in 2021. However, we don’t know what type of display technology the devices are going to use.