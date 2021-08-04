Xiaomi announced today that it will launch the Mi Mix 4 on August 10 in China. The company has posted a teaser on its Weibo page, inviting fans and the media to join the event. The event will start at 7:30 PM local time. The company is busy making devices, and it has recently overtaken Apple, becoming the second-largest manufacturer globally.

Unfortunately, the teaser itself doesn’t confirm any leaks or rumors about the upcoming flagship device, nor does it hint at any upcoming feature (via GSMArena). We do know, however, that the device is expected to have 8GB and 12GB of memory configuration and up to 256GB of internal storage. While we have no confirmed information or any leak about what chipset it’ll be powered by, we’re expecting to see a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is also said to be supporting 120W fast wired charging. The Mi Mix 4 is also confirmed to come with MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 may also be one of the first devices to feature an under-display selfie camera. The under-display camera field seems to be fully illuminated while the screen is powered on, and we can only see a punch-hole cutout appear while the screen is powered down entirely.

As for the rest of the design, the Mi Mix 4 is rumored to have a small display on the back, likely to help take selfie images and for audio controls, notifications, and more. This display is expected to be more colorful and much larger than what can already be found on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which essentially houses a Mi Band 5’s display. The rear camera module is expected to house four camera sensors. We’ll find out more in the coming days and next week on August 10, when the company will fully reveal the upcoming flagship device. It’s expected to launch in China only and then become available globally soon after.