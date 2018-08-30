Xiaomi CEO spills beans on Mi MIX 3 launch time

Some big twists have come out of China regarding Xiaomi’s next device in its range of bezel-dropping smartphones.

On social network Weibo, chairman and CEO Lin Bin posted an image of the phone itself. While he doesn’t mention it by name, the device has followed on from leaks and innuendo about the Mi MIX 3.

As in those blurry pictures from weeks ago, the official image brings out a device devoid of notches though the bottom bezel is just barely thicker than the side and top bezels. There’s also some pretty sketchy action at the back of the device as it is suggested that, much like the OPPO Find X, multiple front-facing sensors will be revealed through a slide-out partition. Or, inversely, the thin display layer will move out of the way to reveal the cameras(?).

All this comes with the notice from Lin and, in the comments, company founder Lei Jun, that this will make its way to market late in October.

Way to steal some of the IFA spotlight away, Xiaomi.