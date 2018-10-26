Android

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is official and it packs 10GB of RAM | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 was just announced and it brings amazing specs for a great price. We get some patents that hint that one variant of the Galaxy S10 may feature a notch. More patents from Samsung have just emerged on a foldable tablet that it has been working on since 2014. A tipster has claimed on Twitter that the OnePlus 6T may get a €20 or €40 bump in the price tag. We end today’s show with Best Buy’s two-day sale on Apple products and other gear.


