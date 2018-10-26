Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is official and it packs 10GB of RAM | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 was just announced and it brings amazing specs for a great price. We get some patents that hint that one variant of the Galaxy S10 may feature a notch. More patents from Samsung have just emerged on a foldable tablet that it has been working on since 2014. A tipster has claimed on Twitter that the OnePlus 6T may get a €20 or €40 bump in the price tag. We end today’s show with Best Buy’s two-day sale on Apple products and other gear.
- Full-screen Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 announced with slider mechanism
- Could Samsung adopt the notch for the Galaxy S10 after all?
- Patent filing reveals Samsung foldable tablet
- European OnePlus 6T pricing, bumps of up to €40 expected
- Best Buy’s 2-day sale brings big discounts on Apple devices and more
