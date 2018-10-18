Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 to be announced October 25, Black Shark 2 on October 23

As if the month of October wasn’t busy enough with Microsoft, LG, Google, Razer, Huawei, OnePlus and now Apple putting on the glitz and glamour for new circuitry, we’ve finally got a confirmation from Xiaomi on a couple of events it wants to hold… all on the same week.

Its new mobile gaming brand, Black Shark, has just announced an event for Tuesday, October 23. It just launched its first phone earlier this year, so it’s a little surprising to see the company push the envelope this quickly. And if rumors are anything to go by, expect this envelope to be lit up with LEDs out the wazoo.

We also got confirmation from the main company that it will launch its near-bezelless Mi MIX 3, replete with sliding camera deck, on Thursday, October 25, in Beijing. It was recently teased to have 10GB of RAM and 5G network support.

At the breakneck pace of these events, we might not have anything to talk about next year… if only.