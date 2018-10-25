Full-screen Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 announced with slider mechanism

Just as we expected, Xiaomi announced the Mi Mix 3 today, the latest addition to its full-screen flagship line-up. The way Xiaomi achieved this full-screen huge screen-to-body ratio phone is by using a slider mechanism, something that we’ve seen from other Chinese phone-makers as well. As a direct consequence, the Mi Mix 3 doesn’t have a notch. The difference, however, compared to other sliders like the Vivo Nex or OPPO Find X, is that the Mi Mix 3 doesn’t use any motors. Instead, it’s a classic slider mechanism that CEO Lei Jun believes will be relaxing just to play with.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 features a 6.4-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution. A Snapdragon 845 chip powers the phone, combined with up to 10GB of RAM (with a minimum configuration at 6GB). The back features a dual camera setup comprised of two 12-megapixel cameras, one wide-angle and one telephoto. A 24-megapixel selfie camera will take care of your front-facing pictures, backed by a 2-megapixel sensor on the front.

The fingerprint scanner is on the back, so you can unlock your phone without sliding up your cameras. Apparently, for early next year, Xiaomi is preparing a 5G version in Europe.

As far as pricing is concerned, the base model will go for 3,299 yuan ($475) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For 3,999 yuan ($575) you get the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant, while the 10GB model with 256GB of storage costs 4,999 yuan ($720). The latter is also a “Forbidden City Palace Museum” special edition.