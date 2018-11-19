An Android device from Xiaomi is in the US for the holidays…
Two brands we didn’t expect to come together this holiday are Xiaomi and Walmart. And yet, here we are with what the big box retailer lauds as an “exclusive electronic” that costs $2,000.
The Mi Laser Ultra-Short Throw Projector is supposed to produce a full HD picture sized between 80 and 150 inches wide while positioned mere inches away from the wall. Furthermore, at 25,000 hours, the ALPD 3.0 laser system is touted to have an ultra-bright 5,000 lumen view and more than 12 times the operating life of a typical bulb projector. The visual package is coupled with Dolby stereo speakers generating 30W of output.
We should note that Xiaomi brought its first Android TV product, the Mi Box, to the United States in 2016 and has since updated it with the Mi Box S.
The machine runs Android TV version 8.1 and has Chromecast built-in — a full range of content sources from VUDU to SlingTV and more is available. HDR content can be streamed on the Mi Laser with its 3,000:1 contrast ratio for a theatre-like experience. That said, users have their options to plug in up to three HDMI inputs, one USB, a couple audio jacks plus FireWire and ethernet, too.
The exact price for this projector is $1,999.99, and is currently available for shipments this week. No idea when Xiaomi will pull through with its phones for America.
