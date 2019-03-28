Xiaomi Mi Fold

Remember the Xiaomi foldable smartphone we’ve seen in January and we instantly drooled over it? It’s a double-folding concept, unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Fold in-folding design, and Huawei’s Mate X out-folding design. It is (tentatively) called Xiaomi Mi Fold, and it’s a double-outfolding concept.

A short video teaser has been published online and it doesn’t reveal more than the previous leaks. It shows the phone in its tablet (outfolded) mode, after which it transforms into a smaller form factor by bending the sides towards the back (out).

It is hard, at this point, to predict when the company will make the Xiaomi Mi Fold official, or what its price point will be. Some reports claim that it will come in cheaper than the current over-$2,000 offerings, but we’re a bit skeptical knowing that the most expensive parts are the display and hinges, and this particular phone uses at least two hinges on the double-folding display.

Xiaomi Mi Fold




Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
iphone 13 pro dummy unbox therapy
Sketchy leak tips larger battery for iPhone 13 series
As per the latest rumor, the iPhone 13‌ Pro Max will feature a 4352mAh battery. For context, the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max packs a 3687mAh battery.
huawei p50 pro title
HUAWEI shows off P50 flagship, but is shy about revealing a launch date
“For reasons you’re aware of, a launch date has not yet been set,” said HUAWEI’s Richard Yu while giving us a glimpse of the P50 series.
pixel fold
Foldable Google Pixel with the help of Samsung: Report
Google’s upcoming foldable phone is going by the codename ‘Passport’ internally and will reportedly employ UTG solution supplied by Samsung.