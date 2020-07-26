Xiaomi announced its first ebook reader, the MiReader last year. It was exclusive to China. Now, it is expected to launch globally under the Mi Ebook Reader moniker. The product has been spotted on the database of the Bluetooth SIG. It received the Bluetooth certification on July 23.

The certification shows that Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader will connect via Bluetooth 5.0. To recall, the MiReader features a 6-inch e-Ink display with a PPI of 221. There is also a 24-level adjustable front-lit LED, so owners can read in the dark. The device is powered by an Allwinner processor.

The MiReader comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It supports several file formats including epub, PDF, DOC, XLS, TXT, and PDF. Users can also sideload their own content onto the device.

Via: Gizmochina