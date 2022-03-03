Xiaomi Mi Band 7 could arrive with a larger display, AOD, GPS and more

The Xiaomi Mi Band series are some of the most affordable and popular fitness trackers on the market today. The Mi Band series provides a reliable and cheap way to track your health and many activities, while offering great customizability and features. A new leak claims that the upcoming Xiaomi Band 7 will offer further improvements, including a larger display, Always-on-Display (AOD), built-in GPS, and many more.

Last year’s Xiaomi Mi Band 6 added features such as a larger display, compared to the Mi Band 5, a more colorful display, SPO2 tracking capability, better battery life, and even more trackable fitness activities. Each Mi Band iteration has gotten significantly better over the years, and the upcoming Mi Band 7 will follow a similar treatment. A new leak from Magical Unicorn (via XDA) provided some information. The codename for the new device is “L66”, and the model numbers are M2129B1 and M2130B1.

The new Mi Band 7 will come with a slightly larger display with a 192 x 480 resolution, and it will reportedly support AOD for a select few watchfaces. The leak also claims that the fitness tracker will add several workout modes, such as Aerobics and even Zumba.

The leak also claims that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 may have a built-in GPS feature to track activities, but that remains unclear at the moment. The Mi Band 6 also included code that referred to the GPS functionality, but it turned out to be false, therefore take it with a grain of salt. The watch will also come with a Smart Alarm feature that will let you wake you up from light sleep, 30 minutes before your main alarm goes off. There are also references to an improved Power Saving mode to preserve the battery life of the already excellent fitness tracker.

We have no official information on when to expect the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, but Xiaomi released the Mi Band 6 in March last year, therefore it’s safe to speculate that we may see it sometime this month or next month.