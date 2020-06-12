Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 5 in China this week at a starting price of 189 yuan (~$27). Since then, it was being questioned to be launched globally. Now, the company has revealed that the device is indeed going to launch in markets other than China.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to reveal the latest development. While it didn’t mention a launch date, it gave us a new name. The teasers mention that the Mi Band 5 will be launched globally as the Mi Smart Band 5.

The wearable features a 1.2-inch display, which will get 100+ new animated watchfaces with characters from popular animated series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

It comes with 11 fitness tracking modes alongside offering female users to track their menstrual cycle. Moreover, it offers a PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) score to help you keep track of your fitness. The costlier version also features NFC. You can read more about the Mi Smart Band 5 here.

