Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi has launched its next wearable. The Mi Band 5 is official. It packs an AMOLED display, improved fitness tracking, and a magnetic charging dock.

The wearable features a 1.2-inch display, which will get 100+ new animated watchfaces with characters from popular animated series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Further, it comes with a new magnetically attaching charging dock. It eliminates the need for taking the tracker out of the strap. It supports an improved processor for faster and more accurate tracking. The band features more efficient sleep tracking and now it also reports REM sleep beside deep and light sleep.

It comes with 11 fitness tracking modes alongside offering female users to track their menstrual cycle. Moreover, it offers a PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) score to help you keep track of your fitness. The costlier version also features NFC.

The Mi Band 5 is priced at CNY 189 (~$27) for the non-NFC variant, while the NFC model costs CNY 229 (~$32). It will go on sale starting June 18.

You May Also Like
What will be the name of Android 11?
Pocketnow Daily: Android 11 Public Beta is NOT for Everybody… (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest Google Public Beta of Android 11, the leaked specs and features of the Galaxy Fold 2 and more
Today’s deals include the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10
Today’s deals come from Amazon, Best Buy and B&H, where you can find Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and more
More Apple stores will reopen their doors, now in France, Spain and Turkey
More Apple Stores will be reopening their doors this upcoming week in some European countries and the United Arab Emirates