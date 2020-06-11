Xiaomi has launched its next wearable. The Mi Band 5 is official. It packs an AMOLED display, improved fitness tracking, and a magnetic charging dock.

The wearable features a 1.2-inch display, which will get 100+ new animated watchfaces with characters from popular animated series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Further, it comes with a new magnetically attaching charging dock. It eliminates the need for taking the tracker out of the strap. It supports an improved processor for faster and more accurate tracking. The band features more efficient sleep tracking and now it also reports REM sleep beside deep and light sleep.

It comes with 11 fitness tracking modes alongside offering female users to track their menstrual cycle. Moreover, it offers a PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) score to help you keep track of your fitness. The costlier version also features NFC.

The Mi Band 5 is priced at CNY 189 (~$27) for the non-NFC variant, while the NFC model costs CNY 229 (~$32). It will go on sale starting June 18.