Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been in the rumor mill for a couple of months now. The device received NCC certification in Taiwan recently. Now, it has been confirmed to launch on June 11 in China.

As per recent leaks, the next-generation wearable is said to come with support camera controls, which is likely in the form of taking images and videos, among others. It is tipped to feature a 1.2-inch display with support for new watch faces. The Band 5 could come with activity tracking modes like running, cycling, skipping, swimming, and more.

Moreover, it might include some new modes like yoga and indoor cycling, taking the total up to 11 for different activity tracking modes. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is also rumored to have support for NFC and Amazon Alexa smart voice assistant outside of China.

Via: GizmoChina