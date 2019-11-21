Up next
Xiaomi has launched the Mi band 3i, a cheaper, India-only variant of the very successful Mi Band 3. Mi Band 3i is also the successor to Mi Band HRX, which was launched way back in late 2017. Just like the predecessor, Mi Band 3i also doesn’t have a heart rate sensor.

But the company has kept the same 0.78-inch OLED touch screen, which can be used to display real-time data for running, cycling, walking, and many more activities. Mi Band 3i also retains water resistance of up to 5ATM for swimming under 50 meters.

The touch screen on the Mi Band 3i can also be used to check caller name, weather, and reject calls via long pressing the button. The Mi Band 3i is powered by a 110mAh battery, and promises about 20 days of standby, while paired with phone.

Mi Band 3i comes in black color and is priced at ₹1,299 (roughly $19). Pre-orders have already started and you can get your from mi.com

