Check out the new Xiaomi Mi Air true wireless earbuds

We keep getting more and more wireless earbuds, some of them have a unique design and others look like a copy of Apple’s AirPods. The main difference between these devices is their price. Now Xiaomi presents a new and better version of its AirDots, the Xiaomi Mi Air true wireless earbuds.

The new Xiaomi Mi Air will be available on January 11th for just $59. Unfortunately, these earbuds may only be available in China. In any case, these AirPods lookalikes are supposed to give you up to 10 hours of continuous playback after reaching full charge. It takes only 1 hour to charge the Xiaomi Mi Air completely, and if you’re in a rush, you only need to charge them for 10 minutes to get up to 70 minutes of music playback. These renders come from MySmartPrice, and the best part is that we also get a black finish, just in case you like that color over white.