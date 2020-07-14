Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi has had troubles with rolling out updates for the Mi A3. The company rolled out Android 10 update for its Android One smartphone a number of times before getting it right. Now, it has rolled out a Mexican firmware update to the global variant of the Mi A3 that is creating problems for people who installed it.

As per reports, the update comes with firmware version V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC for Mexican carrier and QFQMIXM for the global variant. Xiaomi took to Mi community forum to ask Mi A3 users to not install the over-the-air (OTA) V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC update that is currently rolling out for the global variant.

The users who have installed this update have complained about issues with the phone not recognizing the second SIM. Hence, we recommend you to not install the latest Mi A3 update. The V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC update is 1.4GB in size.

