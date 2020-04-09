Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update
Author
Tags

Xiaomi Mi A3 is an Android One smartphone, meaning that Android updates should be prompt and regular. However, it has waited long enough to run Android 10. Owners of the smartphone had to petition Xiaomi over the delay to push the latest update.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update was reportedly also delayed by the Coronavirus outbreak. When the update started rolling out for the first time, it was full of bugs, which also got some models bricked.

However, Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update has started rolling out now. It comes with the version number V11.0.11.0 QFQMIXM. Further, it is an over-the-air update and it is being pushed in batches.

It is 1.33GB in size. The update includes Android 10 features like system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation and privacy controls, and more. Hopefully, this update won’t cause any issues.

Source: Gizmochina

You May Also Like

Foxconn assures 5G iPhones still on track for fall 2020 launch

Foxconn, which is Apple’s key manufacturing partner, says a fall 2020 launch is still possible for the 5G iPhones if no further delays occur.
Honor 30s

HONOR 30S unveiled packing quad rear cameras and Kirin 820 chip

Honor 30S packs a 64-megapixel main camera, support for 40W fast charging, and 5G support, but asks less than half the price of a premium flagship phone.

OnePlus 8 official renders and specifications leaked yet again

The leaked OnePlus 8 renders show a familiar design and again mention the presence of a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.