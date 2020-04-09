Xiaomi Mi A3 is an Android One smartphone, meaning that Android updates should be prompt and regular. However, it has waited long enough to run Android 10. Owners of the smartphone had to petition Xiaomi over the delay to push the latest update.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update was reportedly also delayed by the Coronavirus outbreak. When the update started rolling out for the first time, it was full of bugs, which also got some models bricked.

However, Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update has started rolling out now. It comes with the version number V11.0.11.0 QFQMIXM. Further, it is an over-the-air update and it is being pushed in batches.

It is 1.33GB in size. The update includes Android 10 features like system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation and privacy controls, and more. Hopefully, this update won’t cause any issues.

Source: Gizmochina