Xiaomi Mi A3 is yet to receive a stable Android 10 update. While an Android One smartphone’s Android updates should be prompt and regular, the Mi A3 has waited long enough to run a stable version of Android 10.

The company rolled out the Android 10 for the Mi A3 a couple of days ago, but it is already pulling it back. The update is being canceled for the third time. Moreover, when the update started rolling out for the first time, it was full of bugs, which also got some models bricked.

Hence, Xiaomi Mi A3 is turning out to be one of the buggiest smartphones in history. The Mi A3 Android 10 update was reportedly also delayed by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Android One smartphone is still running Android Pie from 2018.

Via: Gizmochina