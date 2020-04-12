Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update
Author
Tags

Xiaomi Mi A3 is yet to receive a stable Android 10 update. While an Android One smartphone’s Android updates should be prompt and regular, the Mi A3 has waited long enough to run a stable version of Android 10.

The company rolled out the Android 10 for the Mi A3 a couple of days ago, but it is already pulling it back. The update is being canceled for the third time. Moreover, when the update started rolling out for the first time, it was full of bugs, which also got some models bricked.

Hence, Xiaomi Mi A3 is turning out to be one of the buggiest smartphones in history. The Mi A3 Android 10 update was reportedly also delayed by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Android One smartphone is still running Android Pie from 2018.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Huawei may be looking for ways to add Google apps to its app store (Update)

It seems that we could finally get Google apps back in Huawei and Honor smartphones, but they would arrive directly in the AppGallery

A new report says that 5G iPhone lineup is still on scheduled for fall

New reports suggest the new 5G iPhone lineup is still scheduled for September, even though that may also delay future Apple devices
iPhone 9 / iPhone SE

iPhone 9 could launch tomorrow, and its already listed on Canada’s Virgin Mobile (Update)

It seems that Apple may have everything ready to launch and start selling its new budget-friendly iPhone 9 as soon as tomorrow