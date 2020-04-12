Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update
Author
Tags

Xiaomi Mi A3 is yet to receive a stable Android 10 update. While an Android One smartphone’s Android updates should be prompt and regular, the Mi A3 has waited long enough to run a stable version of Android 10.

The company rolled out the Android 10 for the Mi A3 a couple of days ago, but it is already pulling it back. The update is being canceled for the third time. Moreover, when the update started rolling out for the first time, it was full of bugs, which also got some models bricked.

Hence, Xiaomi Mi A3 is turning out to be one of the buggiest smartphones in history. The Mi A3 Android 10 update was reportedly also delayed by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Android One smartphone is still running Android Pie from 2018.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
2020 US Samsung Galaxy A series

Samsung launches a range of Galaxy A devices in the US: All you need to know

Here’s all you need to know about the new Galaxy A series phones.
OxygenOS

OnePlus 7 series, 7T Pro 5G starts receiving OxygenOS update with March 2020 security patch

The changelog mentions one common update and that is March 2020 security patch.
Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a XL appeared on eBay, even though it “doesn’t exist”

A new leak could make us think of the possibility of receiving a new Google Pixel 4a XL and maybe more color options in Google’s next affordable device