Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 SE could ship as early as March 11

We’re a half-day out from the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 9 series of smartphones and it looks like there won’t be long to wait before the boxes start shipping out of the factory.

Chinese online retailer JD.com has pushed product pages for the Mi 9 and welterweight Mi 9 SE model. While Xiaomi’s own CEO has been showing off bits and pieces of what willl go into a Mi 9, we’ve been told to expect pricing to go well above what the Mi 8 series went for — though not as high as the placeholder price of ¥9,999.

For reference, the base model, standard Mi 8 sold for ¥2,699 (about $420) last year.

GSMArena reports that an early reservation will bring the shipping timeframe to between March 11 and March 20.

We may see this device appear at MWC 2019.

