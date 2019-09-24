Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G official with 30W fast wireless charging

With a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and either 8 or 12GB of RAM, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G is official and one of its main selling points is the fast wireless charging. We’ve learned that Huawei is taking it one step further with the Mate 30-series, and its 27W fast wireless charging, a number that Xiaomi is one-upping by 3 watts, for a total of 30W.

The display seems to be the same as the one on the Mi 9 Pro, at 6.4-inches and 1080p resolution, but this time the OLED panel seems to get some professional calibration. Being a 5G device, the main selling point, above all, is 5G capabilities via a modem that allows the phone to be compatible with all three Chinese carriers and their 5G network frequencies.

The battery is rated 4,000mAh, and it can be charged in 69 minutes with the 30W wireless charger, 48 minutes with the wired 40W charger. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging with 10 watts.

In terms of camera, nothing has changed from the Mi 9, meaning we still have a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Pricing starts at 3,699 yuan (around $520), and goes all the way up to 4,299 yuan (circa $605) from models with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to 12GB and 512GB. The phone will be first available in China, and the 30W wireless charger will be sold separately for 199 yuan (~$20).