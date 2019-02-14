Xiaomi Mi 9 leak reveals U-shape notch, SD855, 6/128GB, 3 cameras

Xiaomi informed the world, just a couple of hours ago, that it is planning a February 20 event. Possibly tied to MWC 2019, it’s the date on which the company will officially unveil the flagship Xiaomi Mi 9. It should have happened about a quarter later, but the company is most likely trying to combat the Galaxy S10, LG G8 ThinQ, and other competing flagships that are coming out during this time.

But before the event happens, we’ve got a handful of pictures to look at. Allegedly snapped off of a Xia0mi Mi 9, they don’t leave too much to the imagination. As you can see in the gallery below, we’re looking at an all-screen approach with a U-shaped notch at the top that houses the selfie camera.

The back features a triple-camera setup, and the About screen reveals a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, as well as 128GB of internal storage. Security will be handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the software powering it is MIUI 10.