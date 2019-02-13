Xiaomi Mi 9 launch scheduled for February 20, may be at MWC event
Xiaomi is, in its words, fighting for innovative engineering, its fans and the future on February 20 as it has teased an event in Beijing to launch the Mi 9.
The move brings forward the company’s Mi flagship release cycle by three months, coming closer to the timeframe of MWC 2019 and directly clashing with Samsung’s next Unpacked event for the Galaxy S10 and its foldable phone.
Officially, all we know the phone to be is one with three rear cameras on it. It also has a woven lanyard case to go along with it in a general red color and a limited edition teal. We also figure from rumors that it will have a Snapdragon 855 chipset from Qualcomm, up to 10GB of RAM and 5G connectivity.
Guess what’s c 🧿🧿🧿 ming? #MakeItHappen pic.twitter.com/2iVPCz1Yva
— Mi (@xiaomi) February 13, 2019
We aren’t sure if this phone will go global in quick order, but Xiaomi does have plans to hold a separate launch at MWC 2019, along with a 5G-enabled Mi Mix device, new or old.
Discuss This Post