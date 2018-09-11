September 19 will see the Xiaomi Mi 8X come about
Xiaomi is finally ready to sling another Mi 8 variant to fans who can’t pay out ¥2,000 for a new phone. And hopes are high in this fall season.
The company has announced another Xiaomi Mi 8 event on September 19 in the Chinese city of Chengdu, but this one’s specifically for the “forever young.”
The company has previously and specifically marketed to the “young” for its ‘X’ series of devices — more affordable riffs of its flagship devices. The Mi 8X has been rumored to bring an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The question is, as with previous ‘X’ phones, will it quickly turn around and become a globally sold ‘A’ phone with quick and clean software updates through Android One?
