Is the Xiaomi Mi 8X on for September 15?
When rumors for the bezel-crunching Mi MIX 3, initial rumors placed a launch date for some time in September — this rumor got conflated with a sketchier suggestion that it would have a pop-up camera. Things got really specific with an interesting piece of art suggesting that the phone would be released on September 15.
Well, executives quashed the rushed timeline on Weibo, hinging more towards an end-of-October push instead. But on another part of the Chinese microblogging site, a tech analyst claims that Xiaomi will still have a party, but that it will be for a different phone.
It’s said that Xiaomi will target the ¥1,999 price point with this device, something likely falling under the Mi 8 series name. Well, a Mi 8X has been in the cards for a while, so maybe we could so that come into play? Will it have a pop-up camera?
Time is a cruel mistress to impatient folk.
