Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth and Mi 8 Pro come to China

Overview
Processor

Youth: Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 AI Edition
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU

Pro: Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
Octa-core (8x2.8GHz Kryo 385)
Adreno 630 GPU

Screen Size

Youth: 6.26 inches LCD
1080 x 2280 (~403 ppi)
1,500:1 contrast ratio

Pro: 6.21 inch Samsung AMOLED
1080 x 2248 (~402 ppi)
60,000:1 contrast ratio

Memory

Youth: 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
Pro: 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage

Youth: 64GB or 128GB storage
Pro: 128GB UFS storage

Camera/s

Youth
Rear: 12MP Sony IMX363 @ f/1.9 + 5MP Samsung S5K5E8
Front: 24MP IMX576

Pro
Rear: 12MP @ f/1.8 + 12MP @ 2x zoom, f/2.4
Front: 20MP w/ infrared

Battery

Youth: 3,350mAh w/ Quick Charge 3.0
Pro: 3,000mAh w/ Quick Charge 4+

Release Date

Youth: September 25th, 2018
Pro: September 21st, 2018

Weight

Youth: 169 grams
Pro: 177 grams

Operating System

MIUI
Android

Xiaomi now has five versions of its Mi 8 phones and not one, but two of them just came out today.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition is the first one designated as such in years featuring a lot of 2.5D glass, a notch containing a whopping 24-megapixel selfie camera with AI scene detection and beauty enhancement and Vulkan-powered gaming for 5 straight hours of gaming performance.

Meanwhile, the Mi 8 Pro edition takes the Mi 8 Explorer Edition and goes further with what Xiaomi is claiming as the first pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor for an extra layer of complexity in authentication. There’s also infrared-based facial detection and another world’s first, a dual-frequency GPS for more frequent and precise readings.

Much like the Explorer Edition, the Mi 8 Pro comes with a transparent back with a very illustrative circuit board — the last time that trick was pulled, it was revealed to be a vanity component. Also on the rear, the dual cameras have been evaluated by DxOMark, ranking 105 points on its mobile scale. It’s two points up from the HTC U12+ and the Galaxy Note 9 and four points shy from the board-leading Huawei P20 Pro.

The Mi 8 Pro will be available from September 21 while the Mi 8 Youth Edition is coming on September 25. Reservations are going on now. And the Pro version will cost ¥500 less than the Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

Model4GB RAM/64GB storage6/646/1288/128
Mi 8 Youth Edition¥1399¥1699¥1999
Mi 8 Pro¥3199¥3599

