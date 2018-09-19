Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth and Mi 8 Pro come to China

Xiaomi now has five versions of its Mi 8 phones and not one, but two of them just came out today.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition is the first one designated as such in years featuring a lot of 2.5D glass, a notch containing a whopping 24-megapixel selfie camera with AI scene detection and beauty enhancement and Vulkan-powered gaming for 5 straight hours of gaming performance.

Meanwhile, the Mi 8 Pro edition takes the Mi 8 Explorer Edition and goes further with what Xiaomi is claiming as the first pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor for an extra layer of complexity in authentication. There’s also infrared-based facial detection and another world’s first, a dual-frequency GPS for more frequent and precise readings.

Much like the Explorer Edition, the Mi 8 Pro comes with a transparent back with a very illustrative circuit board — the last time that trick was pulled, it was revealed to be a vanity component. Also on the rear, the dual cameras have been evaluated by DxOMark, ranking 105 points on its mobile scale. It’s two points up from the HTC U12+ and the Galaxy Note 9 and four points shy from the board-leading Huawei P20 Pro.

The Mi 8 Pro will be available from September 21 while the Mi 8 Youth Edition is coming on September 25. Reservations are going on now. And the Pro version will cost ¥500 less than the Mi 8 Explorer Edition.