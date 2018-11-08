Xiaomi makes way in the UK for Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi has started its swagger sweep into the lucrative UK market with two big phones it just launched in China: the Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Youth — known here as the Mi 8 Lite.

If this company wanted to set an impression of what it considers standard Android fare, it has done a good job: notched, tall displays spanning roughly 6.2 inches with Qualcomm Snapdragon power, glossy glass builds, dual rear cameras and a good dose of MIUI.

They’re very decent imports in and of themselves. The Lite provides hardcore performance for value while the Pro mixes in a few advanced technologies like an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared facial recognition system. And it has NFC, unlike the Lite. Unfortuantely.

The Pro costs £499 direct from Xiaomi while the Lite will start from £249. First sales begin November 9 at noon local time. Click the source link below this story to learn more.