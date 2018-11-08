Xiaomi makes way in the UK for Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite
Pro: Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdraogn 845
Octa-core (4x2.8GHz + 4x1.7GHz Kryo 385)
Adreno 630 GPU
Lite: Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU
Pro: 6.21 inches AMOLED
1080 x 2248 (~402 ppi)
60,000:1 contrast ratio
600 nit max brightness
Lite: 6.26 inches LCD
1080 x 2280 (~403 ppi)
1,500:1 contrast ratio
Pro: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
Lite: 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
Pro: 128GB UFS storage
Lite: 64GB or 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
Pro rear: 12MP f/1.8 w/ OIS + 12MP f/2.4 @ 2x
Pro front: 20MP w/ infrared
Lite rear: 12MP Sony IMX363 f/1.9 + 5MP Samsung S5K5E8
Lite: front: 24MP IMX576
Pro: 3,000mAh battery
Quick Charge 4+
Lite: 3,350mAh battery
Quick Charge 3.0
November 9th, 2018
Pro: 177 grams
Lite: 169 grams
MIUI + Android
Xiaomi has started its swagger sweep into the lucrative UK market with two big phones it just launched in China: the Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Youth — known here as the Mi 8 Lite.
If this company wanted to set an impression of what it considers standard Android fare, it has done a good job: notched, tall displays spanning roughly 6.2 inches with Qualcomm Snapdragon power, glossy glass builds, dual rear cameras and a good dose of MIUI.
They’re very decent imports in and of themselves. The Lite provides hardcore performance for value while the Pro mixes in a few advanced technologies like an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared facial recognition system. And it has NFC, unlike the Lite. Unfortuantely.
The Pro costs £499 direct from Xiaomi while the Lite will start from £249. First sales begin November 9 at noon local time. Click the source link below this story to learn more.
