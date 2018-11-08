Android

Xiaomi makes way in the UK for Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite

Overview
Processor

Pro: Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdraogn 845
Octa-core (4x2.8GHz + 4x1.7GHz Kryo 385)
Adreno 630 GPU

Lite: Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU

Screen Size

Pro: 6.21 inches AMOLED
1080 x 2248 (~402 ppi)
60,000:1 contrast ratio
600 nit max brightness

Lite: 6.26 inches LCD
1080 x 2280 (~403 ppi)
1,500:1 contrast ratio

Memory

Pro: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
Lite: 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage

Pro: 128GB UFS storage
Lite: 64GB or 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

Camera/s

Pro rear: 12MP f/1.8 w/ OIS + 12MP f/2.4 @ 2x
Pro front: 20MP w/ infrared

Lite rear: 12MP Sony IMX363 f/1.9 + 5MP Samsung S5K5E8
Lite: front: 24MP IMX576

Battery

Pro: 3,000mAh battery
Quick Charge 4+

Lite: 3,350mAh battery
Quick Charge 3.0

Release Date

November 9th, 2018

Weight

Pro: 177 grams
Lite: 169 grams

Operating System

MIUI + Android

Xiaomi has started its swagger sweep into the lucrative UK market with two big phones it just launched in China: the Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Youth — known here as the Mi 8 Lite.

If this company wanted to set an impression of what it considers standard Android fare, it has done a good job: notched, tall displays spanning roughly 6.2 inches with Qualcomm Snapdragon power, glossy glass builds, dual rear cameras and a good dose of MIUI.

They’re very decent imports in and of themselves. The Lite provides hardcore performance for value while the Pro mixes in a few advanced technologies like an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared facial recognition system. And it has NFC, unlike the Lite. Unfortuantely.

The Pro costs £499 direct from Xiaomi while the Lite will start from £249. First sales begin November 9 at noon local time. Click the source link below this story to learn more.

Source
Xiaomi UK
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, facial recognition, in-display fingerprint, infrared, Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Youth, News, Pricing, security, Specs, UK, Xiaomi
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
