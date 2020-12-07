Xiaomi recently teased the launch of something new with the tagline ‘Quantum Leaps Ahead’. Now, the company has confirmed that it is preparing to launch a QLED TV in India. While the product name has not been specified, it is expected to be the Mi TV 5 Pro, which was launched in China in late 2019. This TV has a quantum-dot LED display.

The development comes from Mi India’s Twitter account, which posted a video in its tweet, and confirmed the device and its launch date. For the unaware, QLED TVs feature a quantum dot layer that is said to improve brightness and colors, offering better overall picture performance over their LED counterparts.

Mi Fans, an all new TV experience awaits. #MiQLEDTV4K #QuantumLeapsAhead



December 16th,12 Noon

Stay Tuned. pic.twitter.com/RUtB0PGUaj — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 7, 2020

Xiaomi will join the likes of Samsung, TCL, and OnePlus to offer QLED TVs in India. Moreover, looking at Xiaomi’s history, the upcoming TV could lie on the affordable side of the price segment. It retails at CNY 3,699 in China, which translates to around Rs 42,000 in India. However, we expect it to start at Rs 49,999 in the country.

It could be the Mi TV 5 Pro that was launched in China last year in November. The QLED TV comes in sizes of 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches. These feature Ultra-HD (3840×2160-pixel) QLED screens. It is expected to cost around Rs 50,000 for the 55-inch variant in India. It could come with HDR support. Moreover, it is likely to run Android TV with the addition of the PatchWall launcher, which is one of my favorite TV UIs. The Mi TV 5 Pro comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is considerably higher than the competition.

The upcoming Mi 4K QLED TV could be Xiaomi’s most premium smart TV in India as it is likely to be positioned above the Mi TV 4X series, which is its most expensive TV series in the country.