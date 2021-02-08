Xiaomi has announced the launch of its Mi 11 globally. The global variant’s price starts EUR 749 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. On the other hand the 8GB + 256GB model comes with a price tag of EUR 799. It comes in Cloud White, Horizon Blue, and Midnight Gray color options. Xiaomi has also announced Mi 11 Special Edition that is claimed to be available in “extremely limited quantities” in the coming future.

120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP primary camera, fast wireless charging and more!

The Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the touch response rate goes up to 480Hz. The device is the first smartphone to debut with the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC onboard, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the optics, the Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup: 108MP primary 1/1.33″ sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, and OIS + a 13MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 and a 123-degree field of view + a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It is capable of shooting 8K videos in HDR 10+. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

Xiaomi Mi 11

The Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The device also comes equipped with an IR Blaster and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The packaging includes a 55W GaN charger.

The Mi 11 Pro is tipped to be launched in China in mid-February 2021. The company also unveiled MIUI 12.5 for the global market alongside the Mi 11 today. The UI comes with a slew of improvements over the existing MIUI version. It also has features like support for photos, floating windows, and MIUI+ to provide sync between a Xiaomi phone and a Windows desktop. It is is said to reduce CPU usage of system apps by 22 percent and their power consumption by 15 percent.