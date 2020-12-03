Qualcomm announced its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888 at its Snapdragon Summit. Soon after, companies rushed to announce their devices powered by the new SoC. Xiaomi and Realme were on the same page while announcing that their smartphone will be ‘one of the firsts’ to use the latest Mobile Platform. Now, a new rumor suggests that in a race to be first, Xiaomi might launch its next flagship as early as later this month.

The development comes from a noted tipster Ice Universe, who took to Twitter to reveal that Mi 11 could be launched by the end of December 2020. It comes as a surprise since Xiaomi usually launches its flagship smartphones in the month of February. But Samsung and OnePlus are also rumored to shift their flagship launch a bit earlier than usual, and Xiaomi could lead the charge. The company has also reportedly sent the Mi 11 for network certification, which indicates that the launch isn’t far away.

Exclusive: Xiaomi Mi 11, the first mobile phone with Snapdragon 888, will be released at the end of December, with a four-curved screen design, which is its protective film. pic.twitter.com/fYbWq8tSUB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 3, 2020

Alongside the launch information, the tipster also posted an image of what looks like the display panel of the upcoming device. The Mi 11 is claimed to come with a four-curved screen design. Further, the Mi 11 Pro is said to sport a Quad HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be a significant boost from the Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate found on the Mi 10 Pro.

Earlier rumors have claimed that unlike rumored flat displays on the upcoming flagships like the OnePlus 9 and Galaxy S21, the Mi 11 Pro is said to come equipped with a curved display like that on the HUAWEI P40 Pro. Now, the latest leak reiterates on the previous one. Xiaomi will not be the first to introduce a 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution. Flagships like the OnePlus 8 Pro, OPPO Find X2 Pro, and HUAWEI’s flagship already have the feature.

Mi 11 Pro camera might just be a slight update rather than a major overhaul.

Moreover, the Mi 11 Pro camera might just be a slight update rather than a major overhaul. The Mi 10 Pro already features a quad rear camera setup with a primary 108MP sensor of f/1.33 aperture that supports OIS. It is accompanied by a 12MP + 8 telephoto lens and a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Plus, the upcoming smartphone is expected to ship with 120W or 100W fast charging since Xiaomi introduced 120W fast charging tech with the Mi 10 Ultra.

If the Mi 11 series is indeed launching within the next few weeks, we expect Xiaomi to start teasing the launch soon.