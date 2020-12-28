Xiaomi has announced its next flagship smartphone, the Mi 11. It is also the first official device to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone was unveiled at a dedicated launch event in China today. With the Mi 11, Xiaomi is betting big on numbers. It has a 108MP sensor primary sensor, 120Hz AMOLED display, top-notch charging specifications as well as a refined design.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the touch response rate goes up to 480Hz. Moreover, it is claimed to go up to 1500 nits brightness and supports HDR10+ standard. It also has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter. The device is the first smartphone to debut with the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC onboard, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the optics front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup: 108MP primary 1/1.33″ sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, and OIS + a 13MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 and a 123-degree field of view + a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It is capable of shooting 8K videos in HDR 10+. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The device also comes equipped with an IR Blaster and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available to pre-order in China for CNY 3,999 (~$612) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 4,299 (~$657), while you will have to shell out CNY 4,699 (~$719) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is already up for pre-order in China. The phone is available in Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue, and Frost White in anti-glare frosted glass, as well as Lilac Purple and Honey Beige in vegan leather.