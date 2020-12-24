Xiaomi Mi 11 series is launching on December 28 as the first smartphone lineup to to launch with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood. The company usually launches its flagship smartphones in the month of February but the Mi 11 is launching earlier than expected. While we have been hearing specs and price leaks, a new details reveal tips that the Mi 11 will come with camera improvements in the software department.

Xiaomi has revealed on Weibo that the Mi 11 will come with support for computational photography, which is an image capture and processing technique that use digital computation instead of optical processes. It will use artificial intelligence to break the physical limitations of optics. Plus, it will use computing power to create a new visual image and make use of deep learning to surpass the details visible to the human eyes. The technology is expected to offer bright and detailed photos with better color accuracy even in challenging environments like the Night Sight and Night Mode features of Google and Apple, respectively.

Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to cost CNY4,500 or $687/€565 for the 8GB/128GB option. Furthermore, the 8GB/256GB option is tipped to be priced at cost CNY4,800 ($735/€600), whereas the 12/256 GB variant could sell for CNY5,200 ($800/€650).

Xiaomi Mi 11 rumored specifications

The Mi 11 is claimed to come with a four-curved screen design. The next flagship series is said to come equipped with S-AMOLED panels that offer a 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution. It will be a significant boost from the Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate found on the Mi 10 Pro. These are said to come equipped with a 20MP selfie shooter. While the Mi 11 could pack a 4,780mAh battery, the Mi 11 Pro might come equipped with a 4,500mAh capacity. The former might support 50W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Mi 11 Pro is said to support 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging.

Mi 11 leaked images via Weibo

Moreover, the Mi 11 Pro camera might just be a slight update rather than a major overhaul. The Mi 10 Pro already features a quad rear camera setup with a primary 108MP sensor of f/1.33 aperture that supports OIS. Alongside the Snapdragon 888 SoC, these smartphones could be paired with LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the optics front, the Mi 11 might sport a triple rear camera setup of 108MP + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP macro, while the Mi 11 Pro is said to feature a 48MP (OmniVision OV48C) primary camera + 20MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The Mi 11 duo could have dual speakers, an x-axis linear motor, an IR blaster, and NFC.