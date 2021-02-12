Xiaomi took its Snapdragon 888-powered Mi 11 flagship global a few days ago. And as per leaks, more members in the Mi 11 family are in the pipeline, with one of them being an overpowered top-of-the-line Android machine called Mi 11 Ultra. But before Xiaomi could give it a star-studded launch and sing hymns in its glory on stage, the phone has been leaked in all its glory via a YouTube video.

Triple rear cameras with 120X digital zoom range, quad curved 120Hz display and 67W wireless charging support

First spotted by the folks over at XDA-Developers, the leaked hands-on video courtesy of a channel named Tech Buff PH has now been pulled, but not before a mirror was generated. Now, let’s talk about the phone itself. The design is your usual glass-and-metal affair with a curved display on the front flaunting a single hole-punch drilled in the top left corner. But things get really interesting at the back of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

The phone, which is depicted in both black and white trims, is seen rocking a colossal camera bump. The actual camera lenses appear to occupy just over half the area, while the rest is left for a tiny secondary display. But unlike the cover display on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the one fitted on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is shown running the full MIUI experience, which is wild.

The secondary display at the back is shown running the full MIUI experience, which is wild

Of course, the primary use-case scenario here is for the secondary display to double as a viewfinder for clicking selfies using the powerful rear cameras. Now that we’re talking cameras, the leaked video mentions a 50MP primary camera, sitting alongside a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP periscope-style telephoto camera with a massive 120X digital zoom range. Selfie and video calling responsibilities will be shouldered by a 20MP snapper.

As for the rest of the specs, the Mi 11 Ultra is claimed to offer a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus on top. The build is said to be IP68-rated, and a 5,000mAh battery provides the juice. Notably, the upcoming Xiaomi phone is touted to support 67W wired as well as 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging to juice up other accessories such as earbuds. You can watch the full mirror video below: