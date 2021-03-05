xiaomi mi 11 ultra leak tech buff ph
Image: Tech Buff PH

Xiaomi announced the Mi 11 late last year. It came with the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888. Since then, it was being speculated when would Xiaomi launch the Ultra variant of in the Mi 11 series – given that there is an Ultra in the Mi 10 lineup. Recently, the phone was leaked in all its glory in a YouTube video. Now, it has been spotted on a certification site, which means that the launch is just around the corner.

According to a Weibo post, the Mi 11 Ultra has visited TENAA certification. The authority has approved M2102K1C model number of the device. The smartphone has already received certifications from Europe’s EEC, India’s BIS, and Indonesia Telecom. However, the latest development doesn’t reveal any specifications or mages of the device.

The Mi 11 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with curved edges and a punch-hole design. It could come with Quad HD+ resolution and have support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup of 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel (superwide) + 48-megapixel (telephoto periscope) with 120x zoom support. On the front might lie a 20MP selfie shooter.

It is likely to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device is expected to come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, 67W wireless charging as 10W reverse wireless charging.

Previously leaked images have also revealed that the smartphone could come with a secondary screen on its camera bump. It could double as a viewfinder for clicking selfies using the powerful rear cameras. It is likely to have some sort of IP rating.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
The OPPO X rollable phone looks great in a new video
Check out the latest video of the OPPO X concept foldable phone that explains how the device will “roll out”
Redmi Note 10 120Hz
At least one Redmi Note 10 will pack a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
We expect the highest-end variant, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to feature the high refresh rate on its AMOLED display.
android 12 pocketnow features
These are the top Android 12 features to get you excited
Android 12 introduces a ton of UI changes and adds new features. We’ve compiled those that will prove the most useful on a day-to-day basis.