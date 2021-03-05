xiaomi mi 11 ultra leak tech buff ph
Image: Tech Buff PH

Xiaomi announced the Mi 11 late last year. It came with the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888. Since then, it was being speculated when would Xiaomi launch the Ultra variant of in the Mi 11 series – given that there is an Ultra in the Mi 10 lineup. Recently, the phone was leaked in all its glory in a YouTube video. Now, it has been spotted on a certification site, which means that the launch is just around the corner.

According to a Weibo post, the Mi 11 Ultra has visited TENAA certification. The authority has approved M2102K1C model number of the device. The smartphone has already received certifications from Europe’s EEC, India’s BIS, and Indonesia Telecom. However, the latest development doesn’t reveal any specifications or mages of the device.

The Mi 11 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with curved edges and a punch-hole design. It could come with Quad HD+ resolution and have support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup of 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel (superwide) + 48-megapixel (telephoto periscope) with 120x zoom support. On the front might lie a 20MP selfie shooter.

It is likely to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device is expected to come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, 67W wireless charging as 10W reverse wireless charging.

Previously leaked images have also revealed that the smartphone could come with a secondary screen on its camera bump. It could double as a viewfinder for clicking selfies using the powerful rear cameras. It is likely to have some sort of IP rating.

