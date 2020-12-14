Xiaomi Mi 11 series is likely to be the first smartphone lineup to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. While the company usually launches its flagship smartphones in the month of February, the Mi 11 is said to launch as early as by the end of December 2020. Now, a new report claims that the launch date for Mi 11 is set as December 29 in China.

The latest development comes from Gizmochina, which cites a source that has informed them that the Mi 11 will be unveiled on December 29 in China. Moreover, the smartphone is slated to go on sale soon after. The leak states the launch of Mi 11 but has no word on the Mi 11 Pro.

Nevertheless, earlier rumors have claimed that unlike rumored flat displays on the upcoming flagships like the OnePlus 9 and Galaxy S21, the Mi 11 Pro is said to come equipped with a curved display like that on the HUAWEI P40 Pro. Xiaomi will not be the first to introduce a 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution. Flagships like the OnePlus 8 Pro, OPPO Find X2 Pro, and HUAWEI’s flagship already have the feature.

Leaked images of Mi 11

The Mi 11 is claimed to come with a four-curved screen design. The next flagship series is said to come equipped with S-AMOLED panels that offer a 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution. It will be a significant boost from the Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate found on the Mi 10 Pro. These are said to come equipped with a 20MP selfie shooter. While the Mi 11 could pack a 4,780mAh battery, the Mi 11 Pro might come equipped with a 4,500mAh capacity. The former might support 50W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Mi 11 Pro is said to support 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging.

Moreover, the Mi 11 Pro camera might just be a slight update rather than a major overhaul. The Mi 10 Pro already features a quad rear camera setup with a primary 108MP sensor of f/1.33 aperture that supports OIS. Alongside the Snapdragon 888 SoC, these smartphones could be paired with LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the optics front, the Mi 11 might sport a triple rear camera setup of 108MP + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP macro, while the Mi 11 Pro is said to feature a 48MP (OmniVision OV48C) primary camera + 20MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The Mi 11 duo could have dual speakers, an x-axis linear motor, an IR blaster, and NFC.

The Mi 11 with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage may cost 3,999 Yuan (~$610) to 4,499 Yuan (~$686). In contrast, the Pro sibling could cost 5,299 Yuan (~$808) to 5,499 Yuan (~$838).