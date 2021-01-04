On December 28 2020, Xiaomi unveiled its latest flagship, the Mi 11 at an event in China. It is the first smartphone to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone comes with a 108MP sensor primary sensor, 120Hz AMOLED display, top-notch charging specifications as well as a refined design. While it was launched in China, there was no word on the global launch of the device. Now, the company has officially teased that it will announce the Mi 11 for the global market soon.

While Xiaomi has not yet shared details about the phone’s global rollout. However, it has shared a teaser poster for the same. It says “Mi 11 Series Global Launch Coming Soon.” Notably, it mentions “Mi 11 Series” and not “Mi 11”, which is a bit surprising since the company has only announced the Mi 11 yet. That said, the Mi 11 Pro is tipped to be launched in China in mid-February 2021. Both phones could be unveiled for the global market in the upcoming months, but the exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet.

For the unaware, the Mi 11features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the touch response rate goes up to 480Hz. The device is the first smartphone to debut with the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC onboard, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As for the optics, it comes with 108MP + 13MP + 5MP triple rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie shooter. It packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The device also comes equipped with an IR Blaster and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.