Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11

On December 28 2020, Xiaomi unveiled its latest flagship, the Mi 11 at an event in China. It is the first smartphone to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone comes with a 108MP sensor primary sensor, 120Hz AMOLED display, top-notch charging specifications as well as a refined design. While it was launched in China, there was no word on the global launch of the device. Now, the company has officially teased that it will announce the Mi 11 for the global market soon.

Mi 11 global

While Xiaomi has not yet shared details about the phone’s global rollout. However, it has shared a teaser poster for the same. It says “Mi 11 Series Global Launch Coming Soon.” Notably, it mentions “Mi 11 Series” and not “Mi 11”, which is a bit surprising since the company has only announced the Mi 11 yet. That said, the Mi 11 Pro is tipped to be launched in China in mid-February 2021. Both phones could be unveiled for the global market in the upcoming months, but the exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet.

For the unaware, the Mi 11features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the touch response rate goes up to 480Hz. The device is the first smartphone to debut with the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC onboard, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As for the optics, it comes with 108MP + 13MP + 5MP triple rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie shooter. It packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The device also comes equipped with an IR Blaster and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Galaxy Note
New Samsung Galaxy S21 teaser tells us that “A new Galaxy awaits”
New Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks and rumors give us an official video and the possibility of losing expandable storage in the upcoming flagships
Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S21+ Hands On Leaks: THIS Is It? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about more Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks, how iPhones control US smartphone activations, and more.
Motorola Nio
Motorola Nio Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM, Android 11
Motorola Nio could feature a FHD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels) panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate.