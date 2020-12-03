Xiaomi Mi 11 series is likely to be the first smartphone lineup to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. While the company usually launches its flagship smartphones in the month of February, it is rumored to launch the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro later this month. Now, ahead of the launch, images of the devices have leaked online. These offer us a look at the rear camera design of the Mi 11 duo. Moreover, the specifications have been tipped as well. However, we recommend readers to take this report with a grain of salt since these aren’t coming from regular leaksters.

The Mi 11 series is said to come equipped with S-AMOLED panels that offer a 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution. It will be a significant boost from the Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate found on the Mi 10 Pro. There is no mention of the screen size of the devices. However, these will come equipped with a 20MP selfie shooter. While the Mi 11 could pack a 4,780mAh battery, the Mi 11 Pro might come equipped with a 4,500mAh capacity. The former might support 50W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Mi 11 Pro is said to support 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging.

Via: GizmoChina

Alongside the Snapdragon 888 SoC, these smartphones could be paired with LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the optics front, the Mi 11 might sport a triple rear camera setup of 108MP + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP macro, while the Mi 11 Pro is said to feature a 48MP (OmniVision OV48C) primary camera + 20MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The Mi 11 duo could have dual speakers, x-axis linear motor, IR blaster, and NFC.

The Mi 11 with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage may cost 3,999 Yuan (~$610) to 4,499 Yuan (~$686). In contrast, the Pro sibling could cost 5,299 Yuan (~$808) to 5,499 Yuan (~$838).

