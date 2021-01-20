Xiaomi announced its first device with the Snapdragon 888 SoC in the form of Mi 11. Many expected the company to launch the Mi 11 Pro alongside the device. While it didn’t happen, the Pro variant is now tipped to go official soon. Ahead of the official teasers, a rumor has revealed some information about the zooming capabilities of the upcoming smartphone.

According to the tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will support 120x zoom through its rear-facing camera setup. If so, it will directly compete against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that features an improved Space Zoom of up to 100x. Initial impressions of the zooming capabilities of the Samsung flagship have been positive. Hence, the MI 11 Pro needs to pack some power to back that 120x zoom number and rival against the best.

The Mi 11 Pro is said to sport a quad-camera setup instead of the three rear cameras found on the Mi 11. Further, it is likely to feature the same display as the Mi 11. For the unaware, the Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the touch response rate goes up to 480Hz. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it is claimed to go up to 1500 nits brightness and supports HDR10+ standard.

There is a 108MP primary rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture and OIS. It packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The device also comes equipped with an IR Blaster and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The Mi 11 Pro is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with similar numbers for fast charging capabilities.

As per a previous report, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected to be launched in China after the Spring Festival. This translates to a mid-February 2021 launch.