Xiaomi Mi 11 series could be one of the first smartphones to launch with the upcoming Snapdragon 875 SoC alongside the Galaxy S21 series. Both of them are likely to launch in January 2021. Ahead of the rumored launch, display details of the Mi 11 Pro have leaked online. The Chinese smartphone could come with a significant boost over its predecessor.

To recall, the Mi 10 Pro that was launched earlier this year, features a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Now, the Mi 11 Pro is reportedly tipped to sport a Quad HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. This comes from a reliable Chinese tipster on Weibo. It mentions that the screen will come with a punch-hole placed at the upper left corner of the display. Unlike rumored flat displays on the upcoming flagships like the OnePlus 9 and Galaxy S21, the Mi 11 Pro is said to come equipped with a curved display like that on the HUAWEI P40 Pro.

Xiaomi will not be the first to introduce 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution. Flagships like the OnePlus 8 Pro, OPPO Find X2 Pro, and HUAWEI’s flagship already have the feature.

The leak further adds that there will just be a slight update rather than a major overhaul in the camera department. For the unaware, the Mi 10 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup with a primary 108MP sensor of f/1.33 aperture that supports OIS. It is accompanied by a 12MP + 8 telephoto lens and a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Other details of the smartphone are currently unknown. However, it is expected to ship with 120W or 100W fast charging since Xiaomi introduced 120W fast charging tech with the Mi 10 Ultra.

We expect more details of the smartphone to emerge soon as we head towards the launch.

Source: Weibo