Xiaomi held a virtual event yesterday, December 28 in China where it unveiled the Mi 11. It is the first smartphone to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone comes with a 108MP sensor primary sensor, 120Hz AMOLED display, top-notch charging specifications as well as a refined design. However, Xiaomi didn’t unveil the Mi 11 Pro at this event. Now, a new leak has appeared online that spills the beans on the launch timeline for the Pro sibling.

As per the tipster “Digital Chat Station” on Weibo, Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 11 Pro in China after the Spring Festival. This translates to a mid-February 2021 launch. That said, we don’t have an exact launch date yet. However, we expect it to feature a telephoto camera given that it’s missing from the vanilla variant. The Mi 11 Pro could have a 20MP ultrawide lens as well. It is likely to be similar to the Mi 11 in terms of display specifications.

Xiaomi Mi 11

For the unaware, the Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the touch response rate goes up to 480Hz. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it is claimed to go up to 1500 nits brightness and supports HDR10+standard.

There is a 108MP primary rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture and OIS. It packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The device also comes equipped with an IR Blaster and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The Mi 11 Pro is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with similar numbers for fast charging capabilities.