Xiaomi Mi 11 series is will be the first smartphone lineup to to launch with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood. The company usually launches its flagship smartphones in the month of February but the Mi 11 was rumored to launch as early as by the end of December 2020, and Xiaomi recently announced that it will launch on December 28. Now, ahead of the launch, price details for the device has surfaced online.

The price of Xiaomi Mi 11 has surfaced on Weibo and it was spotted by a blog named The Phone Talks. According to the report, pricing will begin from CNY4,500 or $687/€565 for the 8GB/128GB option. Furthermore, the 8GB/256GB option of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is said to cost CNY4,800 ($735/€600), whereas the 12/256 GB variant will be priced at CNY5,200 ($800/€650).

Xiaomi Mi 11 rumored specifications

The Mi 11 is claimed to come with a four-curved screen design. The next flagship series is said to come equipped with S-AMOLED panels that offer a 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution. It will be a significant boost from the Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate found on the Mi 10 Pro. These are said to come equipped with a 20MP selfie shooter. While the Mi 11 could pack a 4,780mAh battery, the Mi 11 Pro might come equipped with a 4,500mAh capacity. The former might support 50W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Mi 11 Pro is said to support 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging.

Mi 11 leaked images via Weibo

Moreover, the Mi 11 Pro camera might just be a slight update rather than a major overhaul. The Mi 10 Pro already features a quad rear camera setup with a primary 108MP sensor of f/1.33 aperture that supports OIS. Alongside the Snapdragon 888 SoC, these smartphones could be paired with LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the optics front, the Mi 11 might sport a triple rear camera setup of 108MP + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP macro, while the Mi 11 Pro is said to feature a 48MP (OmniVision OV48C) primary camera + 20MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The Mi 11 duo could have dual speakers, an x-axis linear motor, an IR blaster, and NFC.