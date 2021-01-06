Xiaomi launched its Mi 11 flagship device last month. It is the world’s first device to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Now, a Lite variant of the flagship has surfaced online. Xiaomi is tipped to be working on the Mi 11 Lite. Mi 11 Pro, a more premium model than Mi 11, is expected to come in mid-February. The Mi 11 Lite is likely a toned-down model of Mi 11. Its specs and renders have already appeared online. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 7-series chipset.

The latest development comes from a Vietnamese YouTuber, The Pixel, who published a video about the Mi 11 Lite. It details the specifications of the device as well as shares its renders and price. As per the leak, the upcoming phone will be priced at around USD 350. Moreover, he claims that the device could be launched in Vietnam sometime around March-end. It might come in two color variants of Blue and Black.

Mi 11 Lite leaked design and specifications

According to the leak, the Mi 11 Lite will feature a flat display with a punch-hole cut out at the top left corner of the display to house the selfie shooter. There is also a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, it sports a triple camera setup housed in a square camera module on the top corner. Out of these three cameras, two sensors are quite big, while the third one is significantly smaller.

The Mi 11 Lite is tipped to feature a full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.