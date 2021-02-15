Xiaomi is expected to introduce a Lite variant in the Mi 11 series. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is already official, whereas the Mi 11 Ultra is expected to launch soon. Now, renders of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite have appeared online. They suggest one major design change from the vanilla Mi 11. The Lite variant will feature a flat display instead of a curved design. Further, the back panel design remains the same as the Mi 11. that is, it sports a triple rear camera in a squircle camera module.

The Mi 11 Lite is tipped to feature a full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite render via Weibo

The Mi 11 Lite will feature a flat display with a punch-hole cut out at the top left corner of the display to house the selfie shooter. There is also a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, it sports a triple camera setup housed in a square camera module on the top corner. Out of these three cameras, two sensors are quite big, while the third one is significantly smaller.

On the other hand, the Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup of 108MP + 13MP ultra-wide-angle + 5MP macro camera. It packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The global variant’s price starts EUR 749 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Source