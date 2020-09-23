Xiaomi has revealed that its upcoming Mi 10T series smartphones will be announced on September 30. The event will take place virtually. The Mi 10T series has been in the rumor mill for a while now. While Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed the number of smartphones in the Mi 10T series, it is said to include the Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G, and Mi 10T Lite 5G. The new lineup is a follow up to the Mi 10 series that was launched in February this year.

The latest development comes from the company’s Twitter account. It took to the social media to announce that Mi 10T series will be launched on September 30 through a virtual event that will start at 2 PM GMT / 10 AM ET / 7:30 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube as well as Xiaomi’s social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook. The smartphones are rumored to start at EUR 300 for the Mi 10T Lite 5G. The Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T 5G Pro are tipped to cost EUR 550 and EUR 640, respectively.

The Mi 10t 5G is said to feature a 6.67-inch IPS display with 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution. It could come with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 6GB of RAM. As for the optics, it is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 64MP main lens + 20MP wide-angle shooter + an 8MP lens. We don’t know the details of the fourth sensor yet. On the front may lie a 20MP selfie shooter. On the other hand, the Mi 10T Pro 5G is said to carry the same specifications as the vanilla model but it might have a 108MP main sensor and 5,000mAh battery.